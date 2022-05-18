Nearly 40 Norfolk care homes shut in two years - and Covid cash saved more

Care homes were saved from going out of business due to government grants, county councillors head - Credit: PA

More Norfolk care homes would have gone out of business without the "lifeline" of grants to help them cope during the Covid-19 pandemic, health bosses have said.

Thirty-eight Norfolk care homes or providers closed permanently between 2020 and 2022.

But that figure would have been even higher had £55m of government cash not been given to the care market during the pandemic, a council meeting heard.

Members of Norfolk County Council's scrutiny committee asked questions of how money was spent - and how that helped care homes keep running during the crisis.

Christine Futter, chief operating officer of Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Christine Futter, chief operating officer of Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support, which supports the care sector, said the money, had been vital.

She said: "Some providers have said they would not have been able to be kept in business without it."

Various grants were used for testing, to give staff pay rises, for personal protective equipment and to retain and recruit.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Steve Morphew, chairman of the scrutiny committee and leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, asked what checks there had been to ensure money awarded was being spent correctly.

He said he had no evidence that it had not been, but that it was important to ask such questions.

Officers said money was given to care homes and providers with certain criteria as to how it was to be spent, while returns from them were checked.

But officers said they had not gone into every care home to ensure the money was spent properly and were not intending to seek proof of where every pound had gone.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care. - Credit: Matthew Usher

And Bill Borrett, the Conservative-run council's cabinet member for adult social care, said: "I have no doubt that the vast majority of money which went to the care market went to support people who were extremely vulnerable."

During Wednesday's (May 18) meeting, councillors, across all parties, paid tribute to the "selfless and tireless" work professionals in the care sector did during the pandemic.