'Reckless' if Norfolk does not explore elected mayor deal, says leader

It would be reckless if Norfolk did not pursue the opportunity to explore the possibility of an elected mayor, a council leader has said.

Talks over what the county will seek through the government's levelling-up drive have begun in earnest - a week on from the government inviting Norfolk to seek a county deal.

Through the Levelling Up White Paper, the government says such deals would see powers, such as over transport and infrastructure, devolved from Whitehall to local areas.

But the government has been clear that, while mayors are not a pre-requisite for such a deal, the most comprehensive devolution package "will only be available to areas with a directly elected mayor".

And that was one of the topics discussed at an online meeting involving leaders and officers from across Norfolk's councils on Wednesday (February 10).

While the government has said the deal will be agreed with the county council, the involvement of district councils is being encouraged.

Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor had previously said he would prefer to see a deal without a mayor, with powers invested in the county council leader.

But that is not a view shared by all council leaders - and was a source of tension at the meeting.

Speaking afterwards, John Fuller, Conservative leader of South Norfolk Council, said: "There's a series of options, but it is increasingly clear that the government will only pay for the step change in governance we need to deliver infrastructure if it is with a mayor.

"Dismissing a mayor at this stage would be reckless."

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Jeff Taylor

Alan Waters, leader of Labour-controlled Norwich City Council, said: "The White Paper is more than 300 pages long and there's a lot of aspirations expressed in that document.

"But at the present time, it is short on detail and how those aspirations are to be funded.

"We are waiting for the government to come back to us with more precise information."

Mr Waters said it was important that the group of councils establishes early in the process what Norfolk intends to ask of the government.