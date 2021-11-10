News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Call for pause over councils' £10m bid to buy former Aviva office

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:46 AM November 10, 2021
The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park.

The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Two Norfolk councils should not rush a decision to buy a former Aviva office for £10m to turn into their replacement headquarters, according to a group of councillors.

South Norfolk Council and Broadland district councils had employed consultants Ingleton Wood and Roche to carry out a review of their accommodation.

And the recommendation of the consultants was for the councils to buy Aviva's former offices in the Horizon building at Broadland Business Park.

That building would cost an estimated £10.1m, with the cost partially offset by the £5.2m sale of the council's current sites in Long Stratton and Thorpe St Andrew and savings on maintenance costs.

Members of both councils are due to discuss the next steps at simultaneous public meetings on Friday.

But a working group, made up of councillors from both authorities, recommends not to rush into a deal to spend millions on the building.

You may also want to watch:

That group is recommending more work needs to be done to establish some potential extra costs which would need to be met before that building could be used.

It includes the costs of replacing solar panels, the air circulation system, gas boilers, refit costs and a building survey.

Most Read

  1. 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
  2. 2 GP banned from driving after string of speeding offences
  3. 3 Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas
  1. 4 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  2. 5 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
  3. 6 'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave
  4. 7 How you can meet Michael McIntyre in Norwich this weekend
  5. 8 Woman banned from driving after doing 109mph on A47
  6. 9 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
  7. 10 POLL: Who do you want to be Norwich City's new head coach?

The working group says the option to occupy Broadland District Council's Thorpe Lodge headquarters should be investigated further, looking at the potential renovation of the building to make it carbon neutral, and to address car parking issues there.

The group wants the pause because members felt they had not been able to obtain all the necessary information or to carry out further due diligence to come up with a different recommendation.

Officers said the cost of retro-fitting Thorpe Lodge for up to 300 staff and providing suitable meeting room spaces would not be known without a detailed survey.

Thorpe Lodge, now Broadland District Council Offices -Thorpe St Andrew<Copy: Rachel Banham - EDP S

Broadland District Council's offices at Thorpe Lodge. - Credit: Archant

But they said the indications were that it could cost between £1.5m and £3m to revamp Thorpe Lodge - and it would still not be carbon neutral.

The Horizon building used to be home to Aviva workers, but the insurance company closed it and moved staff back to Surrey House in Norwich earlier this year.

The council's cabinets are due to consider recommendations later this month - and full councils may need to make decisions in December.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory at the end of the Premier League match at the Bre

‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The main road through Cley was closed because of flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon