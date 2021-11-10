Call for pause over councils' £10m bid to buy former Aviva office

Two Norfolk councils should not rush a decision to buy a former Aviva office for £10m to turn into their replacement headquarters, according to a group of councillors.

South Norfolk Council and Broadland district councils had employed consultants Ingleton Wood and Roche to carry out a review of their accommodation.

And the recommendation of the consultants was for the councils to buy Aviva's former offices in the Horizon building at Broadland Business Park.

That building would cost an estimated £10.1m, with the cost partially offset by the £5.2m sale of the council's current sites in Long Stratton and Thorpe St Andrew and savings on maintenance costs.

Members of both councils are due to discuss the next steps at simultaneous public meetings on Friday.

But a working group, made up of councillors from both authorities, recommends not to rush into a deal to spend millions on the building.

That group is recommending more work needs to be done to establish some potential extra costs which would need to be met before that building could be used.

It includes the costs of replacing solar panels, the air circulation system, gas boilers, refit costs and a building survey.

The working group says the option to occupy Broadland District Council's Thorpe Lodge headquarters should be investigated further, looking at the potential renovation of the building to make it carbon neutral, and to address car parking issues there.

The group wants the pause because members felt they had not been able to obtain all the necessary information or to carry out further due diligence to come up with a different recommendation.

Officers said the cost of retro-fitting Thorpe Lodge for up to 300 staff and providing suitable meeting room spaces would not be known without a detailed survey.

Broadland District Council's offices at Thorpe Lodge. - Credit: Archant

But they said the indications were that it could cost between £1.5m and £3m to revamp Thorpe Lodge - and it would still not be carbon neutral.

The Horizon building used to be home to Aviva workers, but the insurance company closed it and moved staff back to Surrey House in Norwich earlier this year.

The council's cabinets are due to consider recommendations later this month - and full councils may need to make decisions in December.