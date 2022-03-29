More than 400 in Norfolk offer to host Ukrainian refugees

A girl from Ukraine hands food to refugees at Przemysl train station in Poland. - Credit: PA

Preparations for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to Norfolk are continuing, with more than 400 people in the county having offered to host people fleeing their homeland.

A virtual meeting run by South Norfolk Council on Monday night, explaining how people could help, was so popular it exceeded the 500 person limit on how many could attend.

Sixty-five families in south Norfolk have offered to host families, and district council leader John Fuller praised their generosity and said further sessions would be held.

Councils have been gearing up to welcome more than 300 Ukrainian refugees to Norfolk.

Mr Fuller said: "At one point, a third of the offers across Norfolk from people keen to be hosts, were from south Norfolk.

"It is a demonstration of how big-hearted people are that so many want to help.

"This will not just be about supporting the evacuees from Ukraine, but ensuring there is also the support for the host families. We are going to need to give them a lot of support."

As well as the virtual meeting, South Norfolk Council last week staged a "dress rehearsal" to simulate what will happen when Ukrainians escaping after the Russian invasion arrive in Norfolk.

Norfolk County Council has previously said it will hold events in local libraries to help people register for health services, schools and benefits, as well as sign up for English courses.

Last week, West Norfolk Council announced it will use King’s Court in King’s Lynn to welcome families.

Councils, including in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Breckland and Broadland have already been conducting checks on homes ahead of the arrival of refugees, including through the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

More than 20,000 visa applications have been made under that scheme, but despite being pressed in parliament on Monday, refugee minister Lord Harrington was unable to say how many people had so far arrived.

This newspaper's Aid for Ukraine appeal, raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee, to help those escaping the conflict, has raised £12,000 so far.

