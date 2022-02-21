Norfolk council tax increase agreed despite conflict over budget

County Hall bosses blamed a lack of government funding for Norfolk as they approved a council tax increase of almost 3pc.

Norfolk County Council agreed the rise - which will add £44 for a Band D property - at a meeting on Monday.

Leaders said the increase - which was lower than the 3.99pc rise proposed by the council's own chief finance officer - was necessary because the county had been "ravaged" by a lack of funding from Whitehall.

The meeting saw a series of amendments put forward by Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and independent councillor Alexandra Kemp who criticised the budget. However, all were defeated by the ruling Conservatives.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The budget includes £464.3m to fund council services for 2022/23.

Norfolk County Council currently predicts a £60m funding gap in 2023/24, a shortfall which had led finance officer Simon George to recommend the higher increase this year. However, a rise of 2.99pc was ultimately agreed for 2022/23 bills.

The rise includes a 1pc increase on the total council tax bill, ringfenced for adult social care.

What did council chiefs say?

Council leader Andrew Proctor said it was a time for "cautious optimism" on council finances but criticised a lack of central government funding.

He said: "I accept that the government has put huge amounts into the country over the last couple of years but in local government we are still ravaged by the lack of money we get from the government."

Mr Proctor said the authority needed sustainable funding for Norfolk rather than having to rely on putting up council tax.

What was said about the Norwich Western Link?

A Labour amendment focused on how the budget was funding the controversial Norwich Western Link - a £198m, 3.9mile road that would connect the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) to the A47 west of Norwich.

The party argued that a "Plan B" should be considered, claiming it could stop the council losing its current investment in the scheme if it fails to get approval from the government.

The amendment did not go into detail on what the alternative might look like but said it could ensure local traffic concerns were still addressed.

The plan saw some support from fellow opposition councillors, including Dan Roper, a Liberal Democrat councillor who supports the road. He called it a "sound amendment".

But Tory transport chief Martin Wilby took issue with it, saying the road would help Norfolk and the East of England, and reduce journey times and emissions.

Spending on consultants criticised

Both Labour and the Lib Dems proposed amendments that would have cut the £6.3m set to be spent on consultants to improve adult social care.

Councillor Emma Corlett - Credit: Archant

Emma Corlett, Labour's deputy leader, said the cash was "real money available to spend on people's care" and proposed £1m be spent each year for three years to bolster the council's own teams to do the same job as the consultants.

Mr Proctor said the plans had been "misunderstood", calling it an investment that would allow the authority to look for ongoing savings.

Museum scheme in doubt

Alexandra Kemp, an independent councillor, proposed an extra £100,000 to fund more staff for a Norfolk Museum Services project, called Kick the Dust.

The scheme has supported thousands of young people, including those with mental health issues, to develop skills.

Despite widespread support for the project across the chamber Conservative councillors objected to the amendment.

Councillor Alex Kemp. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

John Ward, a Conservative councillor, said funding for the scheme has been secured through to November 2022 and additional funding is being sought to keep it going.

Green councillor Ben Price called Conservatives voting against the amendment "callous".

Foster carers plea

The Lib Dems called for more cash for foster carers and raised fears of people leaving the system due to a possible cut in payments.

Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children's services, said it would be "premature" to accept the amendment, because the authority was planning to consult on foster care changes and that no plans had been agreed by the cabinet.

Criticism for Citizens Assemblies

A Green amendment proposing a citizens assembly - a group of residents chosen at random, similar to a jury service - to tackle climate change drew criticism from the Tory benches.

Andy Grant branded them "talking shops" and Barry Stone called them "expensive and time-consuming to operate" and a "PR exercise by the Greens doomed to failure".

Green councillor Jamie Osborn hit back at the criticism, saying the county chamber was already a talking shop and with only 30pc turnout in the local elections something was needed to get people involved in politics.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

What would a 2.99pc increase put the county council's share of the council tax up by?

Band A: £1,011.30 (from £981.96)

Band B: £1,179.85 (from £1,145.62)

Band C: £1,348.40 (from £1,309.28)

Band D: £1,516.95 (from £1,472.94)

Band E: £1,854.05 (from £1,800.26)

Band F: £2,191.15 (from £2,127.58)

Band G: £2,528.25 (from £2,454.90)

Band H: £3,033.90 (from £2,945.88)

Council tax bills are made up of elements which go to the county council, district/borough or city councils and, in some cases, town and parish councils, as well as the police.