Council looks to 'set the record straight' on Remembrance parade

A council has moved to "set the record straight" after it was criticised over a pared-back memorial event.

Norwich City Council was criticised by veterans earlier this month for being "inconsistent and unjust" over its plans for the Remembrance Sunday parade.

Since then, people living in Norwich have complained on social media about the decision, calling for the event to be held as normal.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council if there was a logistical reason why the event could not go ahead as normal while larger events such as football matches were allowed to continue and what the elements of risk were.

Alan Waters, the leader of the city council, said there had been "a great deal of misleading information" about the council's plans to mark Remembrance Sunday and he wanted to "set the record straight".

Mr Waters said the event had been organised while under Covid restrictions and the council agreed to hold the annual event at the was memorial.

“This year we will be having a similar event to the one we had last year – a ceremony which will be dignified and respectful while also being mindful of the current uncertainties we’re continuing to live through," he said.

“Our scaled-back version for this event is very much in keeping with what we’re doing with our other events for 2021 – all of which have been scaled down while we continue to recover from the pandemic."

Mr Waters said the wreath-laying would be led by the Lord Mayor with invited guests and recorded and broadcast on their YouTube channel.

"Following the act of remembrance, the Lord Mayor, councillors and senior officers will be attending the Service of Remembrance organised by Norwich Cathedral," he said.

"Any other parties who wish to lay a wreath at the war memorial in their own act of remembrance are very welcome to do so.”

It came after veterans said it was galling to see 26,000 fans attending Carrow Road, and suggested Remembrance Sunday was "for the 'few' and not the 'many'".



