Covid-struck councillor's anger at being blocked from Zoom meeting

A councillor who is isolating with Covid has criticised government rules which mean he cannot attend a crucial meeting online.

Steve Morphew, the Labour leader at Norfolk County Council, has had to miss Monday's budget session at County Hall because he has the virus.

He says he is well enough to attend remotely, but under government rules he is not permitted to do so.

"Council officers can make this work for us but the government rules stop them when decisions are being made," he added.

"I am isolating and others may be too, but that wouldn’t prevent me from taking part online.

"Voters want to know their councillors are doing their jobs."

Earlier in the pandemic, the Conservative government introduced temporary legislation allowing for remote and hybrid meetings, but did not extend it in May last year.

Mr Morphew, who is also the chairman of the scrutiny committee, added: "I’m not at my best but willing and able to join from home and do what I was elected to do.

"We still have councillors shielding but it’s not just during Covid.

"It would mean in normal circumstances anybody recovering from illness, injury or being treated, could better do their job as a councillor.

"The same applies for those with caring responsibilities, in bad weather or even if their transport fails."

Mr Morphew said there would also be benefits to the environment to allowing councillors to attend online meetings, with people no longer needing to drive to County Hall.

He called on the government to update the rules "in line with real-life", calling the current arrangements "old fashioned, obstructive, expensive and excluding".

Some councils have managed to get around the rules and continue to host meetings online.

Norwich City Council holds meetings virtually but then convenes a second separate meeting the following day where decisions are ratified with the minimum number of councillors required to be present.

A high court ruling in April last year confirmed that new government legislation would be required to keep decision-making virtual council meetings.