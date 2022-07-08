County Hall leader's fears Whitehall 'vacuum' could hamper Norfolk's hopes

The leader of Norfolk County Council has raised fears the county will suffer from a "vacuum" caused by the ongoing upheaval at Westminster.

Andrew Proctor, from the Conservative-controlled authority, voiced his concerns after Boris Johnson announced he was quitting as leader of the Conservatives but intends to remain prime minister until the autumn.

More than 50 ministers and aides have resigned in recent days, including high profile figures such as Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

While Mr Johnson has formed a new cabinet, concerns have been raised over what the rapid turnover of so many key personnel - who may not remain in post once a new PM is appointed - will mean for local government.

Mr Proctor said several key policies could be left in limbo at a critical time.

"It is concerning. It is crucial that we have a strong, united government, operating to the highest levels of integrity," he added.

"The problem is whether all this creates a vacuum, if we are waiting for some time for a new leader to be voted in.

"These are times when councils like ours are starting to prepare their budgets and putting pressure on over fair funding.

"We have also got to think about what this is going to mean for devolution and county deals. I hope all of that is not left up in the air."

Michael Gove, levelling up secretary, was sacked by Mr Johnson on Tuesday night - just a week after he spoke about the important role of councils at the Local Government Association annual conference.

Greg Clark has since been appointed as Mr Gove's replacement.

Mr Proctor said: "Whatever people might think of him, Michael Gove was going down the route of trying to empower local councils.

"That approach was absolutely right and that was one of the government's flagship policies.

"I think what is needed now is a reset and then we can make sure we deliver on what was promised in the Conservative manifesto."





Five major projects which could be hit

Devolution / County Deal

Part of the levelling up agenda and one of the Conservative's flagship policies.

Norfolk County Council has been talking to government officials about a deal which would give the authority more powers - and potentially more money.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: Sonya Duncan

News was expected imminently on whether King's Lynn's dilapidated hospital could be rebuilt.

But there are concerns that decisions on such major spending projects may be pushed back by changes in government departments.

On a more positive note, QEH campaigners hope their case might be boosted by the appointment of fenland MP Steve Barclay, who has previously supported the project.

Fair funding for councils

Norfolk County Council needs to make £60m of savings in the year ahead.

Councillors have long been lobbying government to provide more money to councils and to fund them more fairly, with longer term settlements so they can plan accordingly.

Uncertainty - and wholesale change in ministers - could undermine those efforts

Norwich Western Link

A visualisation of the Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

County Hall is also waiting to hear if the government will bankroll the bulk of the cost for the controversial road.

The authority will be hoping officers in the Department for Transport will not distracted by the comings and goings at Whitehall.

A47 dualling

Government decisions are also due over dualling of the A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton and junction changes at Thickthorn.

The transport secretary, who recently agreed to the dualling between Blofield and North Burlingham, is due to make decisions in August and September.