'It's ridiculous' - developer blasts council delay of £19,000 payment

Norfolk County Council came under fire over the time it took to pay back a £19,000 bond - Credit: Mike Page

A developer has hit out at Norfolk County Council over the amount of time it took to pay back almost £20,000 he was owed.

As part of the terms of planning permission for a scheme in the south Norfolk area, George Bramley entered a legal agreement with the council over work on a public highway.

Through a Section 278 agreement, Mr Bramley provided a bond to the county council which was payable back once the agreed public highways work was done.

But Mr Bramley is angry he was left waiting for a month for the £19,000 bond to be repaid, despite him completing the work as required.

He said: "They said that in exceptional circumstances it could take up to a month to get the money back to us.

"It's ridiculous. This isn't money which belongs to them and it should not take a month.

"It might be okay for large companies, but for smaller businesses, we need to pay people and we shouldn't have to wait so long."

Mr Bramley, from Gillingham, near Beccles, said he believed the delay in getting his money back was partially because people were working from home, rather than at County Hall.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said Mr Bramley's wait was longer than most - and blamed changes made to its IT systems.

They said: "Section 278 repayments become due to developers once a completion certificate is received.

"Upon receipt of the certificate, we inform developers that they will receive payment within one month.

“We do aim to make bond repayments swiftly and in the year 2021/22, the average time between a request being raised [and] the payment made was less than seven and a half days.

"While the time taken for Mr Bramley’s payment is an outlier as a result of changes to our IT platform over this period, the repayment was made within the one month window of which he was advised."

Conservative Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Conservative county councillor Barry Stone, who represents Clavering ward, said he had advised Mr Bramley to follow the correct procedures to complain - which he had done.

He said: "As a county council we owe it to businesses and individuals that we return their bonds or whatever within a reasonable timescale.

"Mr Bramley has received his money now, so I hope that is a satisfactory end to this situation."