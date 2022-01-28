'We realise it looks wasteful' - bosses defend lights on at County Hall

Council bosses have conceded the amount of lights on at County Hall in mornings and evenings gives the public the impression energy is being wasted.

But Norfolk County Council officers insist they need to be on for staff working late, cleaners and security staff.

They say LED low energy bulbs on motion sensors are used and the open plan of the Martineau Lane building in Norwich gives the impression more lights are on than are.

There has been repeated criticism from opposition councillors and members of the public over lighting at County Hall.

But at a scrutiny meeting this week, officers and councillors looked to lay the matter to rest.

Conservative councillor Keith Kiddie said the issue of the lights was a question councillors were often asked.

He said: "Whilst I do understand that we've got sensors and security guards have to walk round, perception is everything and people are driving around seeing all the lights on.

"Have we some provision to keep this rather more under control, if only for public perception?"

Simon Hughes, the council's director of property, said: "I do appreciate that the visual element of energy usage is what people focus on.

"It is an extremely small amount of our overall energy usage across the estate and is an extremely small amount of our energy and carbon footprint as a county council."

He said social care staff in now closed offices had moved to County Hall, so more people now work on a 24 hour, seven days a week system.

He said: "They have always operated like this. If you'd walked past Vantage House or Carrow House (former county council sites elsewhere in the city) or a number of other facilities, maybe up on Broadland Business Park, you would have seen the same number of lights on."

He said LED motion sensor lights were programmed to stay on for about 15 minutes and it was important for staff to be comfortable and safe.

He said: "We have looked at, and are working with Norse to see what we can do about reprogramming them - whether we can have them on for less time."

He added: "We do absolutely realise that it looks wasteful, but, as an authority, we will do as much as we can to minimise it, within our responsibilities to maintain the health and safety and wellbeing of our staff."