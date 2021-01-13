News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cost of town's burial and allotment charges to rise

Noah Vickers

Published: 12:30 PM January 13, 2021   
The cost of allotment rent and burial fees in a Norfolk town are set to rise slightly this year, though market stall holders will not see an increase in the rate they pay. 

At a meeting on Tuesday, Dereham Town Council voted to raise the cost of allotment and burial fees by 1pc.

The annual allotment charge will go up from its current £2.30 to £2.32 per rod (25 square metres). As the average plot size is 10 rods, this represents a 20p increase per year on average.  

The cost of grave-digging and internment for a Dereham parishioner will rise from its current £912.46 to £921.58 - though a council decision to round to the nearest 50p for sums of that size will mean it costs £921.50 instead.

Councillors agreed to keep market stall rates at their current level, after finance committee members noted that it had been a hard year for traders. 

