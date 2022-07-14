How many Norfolk and Waveney people will get cost of living payments?

Cost of living payments are being paid from today - Credit: PA Wire

More than 104,000 households in Norfolk and Waveney will be getting £326 to help with cost of living rises from today (Thursday, July 14).

Great Yarmouth and Waveney are the two local parliamentary constituency where the most people will receive the money - the first instalment of £650 being paid by the government.

People who claim Universal Credit, income-related Job Seeker Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Pension Credit are getting the money instantly paid into their bank accounts between now and the end of this month.

A further £324 will follow in the autumn, which is when those who claim tax credits will get their first instalment.

Figures show an estimated 16,600 households in Great Yarmouth will get the payments, 14,500 in Waveney and 13,900 in Norwich South.

There are 11,300 in North West Norfolk, 11,200 in South West Norfolk and 10,900 in Norwich North.

And 90,300 eligible disabled people in Norfolk and Waveney will receive a £150 one-off tax free payment in the autumn.

Works and pensions secretary Therese Coffey - Credit: PA

Thérèse Coffey, work and pensions secretary, said: "Our help for households will begin landing in bank accounts today as we make sure those on the lowest incomes get the support they need in the face of rising costs.

"This first instalment of £326 should reach all eligible low-income households by the end of July."