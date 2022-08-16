Price tag for energy hub to create 650 jobs increases by £3.4m

The price tag for an ambitious project to create hundreds of jobs by placing Norfolk at the heart of the offshore energy industry has increased by almost £3.5m.

Norfolk County Council faces having to borrow more money to partly cover the now £21.4m cost of the mooted Great Yarmouth Operations and Maintenance Campus.

The council says the project, on the southern tip of the town's South Denes peninsula, would create some 650 jobs to serve the burgeoning offshore energy sector.

South Denes in Great Yarmouth could be turned into a campus for offshore energy companies. Pic: Google Maps. - Credit: Google Maps

But County Hall bosses said the cost had increased from the original £18m due to a "prolonged process" to find a company to build the campus amid an "overheated construction market".

The council says the increased price reflects construction inflation and changes in drainage design for the scheme.

The county council will need to borrow £11.4m towards the project - an increase of £2.4m on the £9m agreed when the Conservative-controlled cabinet agreed to push ahead with the scheme in March last year.

The council says the borrowing increase can be covered by income from future business rates, while the county council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council are each adding £500,000 to the £1m each had agreed to pump into the project.

Despite the increased cost of the scheme, council leaders insisted the investment would be worth it.

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy - Credit: Archant

Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “The offshore industry has been a major business in Norfolk for over 50 years, but the change to renewable energy represents one of the biggest economic opportunities of our generation.

"By developing this campus in Great Yarmouth, we can ensure that Norfolk is at the heart of the renewable energy industry in the UK, attracting investment, expertise and jobs to the region and securing growth in one of the 21st century’s key industries."

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group at County Hall, said: "Whatever the merits of the scheme, it is concerning that the costs are already increasing, like pretty much all the council's capital projects."

The campus would include offices, technical areas and storage, along with quayside berths and pontoons.

Offshore energy projects off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast include schemes such as the Vanguard, Boreas and East Anglia ONE wind farms.