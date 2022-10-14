'Twin-hatter' councillor quits citing pressures

A Norfolk County Council by-election has been triggered after a Conservative councillor resigned, citing the pressures of being a member of two councils.

Graham Middleton is also deputy leader of West Norfolk Council and said that he was stepping down from the County Hall role because he was unable to juggle it with his other responsibilities.

He has represented the county council's Gaywood North and Central in King's Lynn, since 2017.

A by-election will be organised in due course, but in the meantime, councillors Lesley Bambridge and Nick Daubney will cover Mr Middleton's former division.

The resignation of Norfolk county councillor Graham Middleton has triggered a by-election - Credit: Mike Page

While Mr Middleton has quit as a county councillor he remains a councillor at West Norfolk Council.

He is deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage on the borough council, where he represents the Woottons ward.

Councillors who represent two councils simultaneously are known as 'twin-hatters'

He said: "I have been involved with politics for the past seven-and-a-half years and becoming deputy leader of the borough council has been very intense.

"I have got to the point where I had to decide could I still do what I do at the borough and do it properly while also being at the county council?

"I am a strong believer that if you are going to do the job you need to do it properly, so I needed to make a choice.

"I am disappointed that it's a bit of an end of an era, because I did enjoy what I did with the county council.

"But I am a younger man and I had to make a decision that, with a need for me to also work, something had to give."

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Andrew Proctor, leader of Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council, said: "I was very sorry to hear of Graham's resignation.

"I know Graham has had a huge amount of work he has done outside of his council work and he had got to the stage where it was a difficult balance."

The current political make-up at County Hall is Conservatives 56, Labour 12, Liberal Democrats nine, Greens (three), Independents (two) and non-aligned independent (one).

When Mr Middleton was re-elected in 2021, he took just over 56pc of the vote share in Gaywood North and Central, with 1,031 votes.

Labour were second with 616, the Liberal Democrats were third with 131 and UKIP fourth with 61.