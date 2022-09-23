Computer algorithms to identify Norfolk people who will need social care

Computer algorithms are to be used to analyse which people in Norfolk are most likely to need social care support.

Data from surveys and census results, plus information people have provided to other councils, housing associations, government departments and health bodies will be used by Norfolk County Council to build up a picture of who is likely to need support - and where.

The county council has stressed any decisions over care will be made by qualified members of staff, but said the use of algorithms can help spot trends and patterns to plan better services.

Norfolk County Council is to use a computer algorithm to predict who may need social care support - Credit: PA

A council spokeswoman said: "We want to make better use of the information we have so we can use the analysis of trends and patterns to plan and design better services, and particularly to put in place really good prevention services.

"This will help to reduce the need for people to reactively have to tell us their story, potentially more than once, following an occurrence or event in their life which means they need additional support.

"We have information about people once they have come into our services, but by looking at historic trends, and combining this with other types of data, including census and survey data, we can get ahead and better predict people who might need help and support and find ways to reach them earlier."

The council said an example of how it could make use of combined data is over factors which may lead to people having falls which end up with them in hospital.

The council spokeswoman said: "We can use this improved data approach to see whether there are key trigger points around issues like age, health and mobility issues, and environmental circumstances factors such as the type of house they live in, which have led to falls, and then work with other partners to try and put in place help and support to prevent them."

The council said all suggestions the computer algorithm provides will be reviewed by qualified staff before any action is taken.

Leaders at the Conservative-controlled council, which faces a £60m funding gap, have been looking to reduce how much is spent on residential care, by promoting independence, so people with can stay in their homes for longer, with support.

The council's adult social care department has updated its privacy notice for data use because of the new approach.