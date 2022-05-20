News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Standards probe into school meal vouchers walkout councillors dropped

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:43 PM May 20, 2022
A standards probe against protesting councillors, who walked out of a meeting after being refused a debate about free school meal vouchers, has been dropped.

And that prompted accusations the complaint system had been used as a "political weapon".

County Hall leader Andrew Proctor, on behalf of the controlling Conservative group, had lodged a standards complaint against members of the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green groups, plus an independent councillor.

He said that showed disrespect and asked for them to be investigated for potential breaches of the councillor code of conduct, after they walked out of April's council meeting.

The Labour group had called for a debate on the authority's controversial move not to continue funding the voucher scheme for children on free school meals over the Easter holidays. 

But, the debate call was rejected following advice from council officers, so all opposition councillors walked out.

The Conservatives asked Helen Edwards, County Hall's director of governance and monitoring officer, to investigate - but she has concluded no breaches occurred.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said: "There never was a case to answer and it lowers the bar when a council leader tries to use the code of conduct as a political weapon against the leader of an opposition group."

Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor, said: "The Conservatives at County Hall lost their moral compass complaining about councillors who were doing the right thing."

Green councillor Jamie Osborn, said: "The Conservatives seem to want to make all decisions and exclude others from debate, even when they have been democratically elected."

Mr Proctor said the meeting had been convened to discuss opposition motions and said: "Walking out of an extraordinary council meeting the opposition asked for was a great disservice and was an unacceptable waste of time and resources.

"We were there to debate their motions. A complaint was made by me on behalf of my group to reflect that behaviour.

"The monitoring officer accepted that as a legitimate complaint which she considered and came to the conclusion she did.

"To me, that is the end of the matter and I hope that a line can now be drawn."

A new voucher system is now in place as part of Norfolk County Council's new £7.7m Cost of Living Support Scheme.

