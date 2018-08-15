Community comes up with own vision for Anglia Square revamp

Published: 6:40 AM August 15, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

Campaigners who are opposed to the current proposals for Anglia Square have unveiled their own vision for what they want to see happen in the area.

Gail Mayhew, chair of the Cathedral Magdalen & St Augustine’s Neighbourhood Forum. Picture: Simeon Jackson - Credit: Archant

Their suggestions are the culmination of community events earlier this year and include an open air market, medical centre, nursery and shops.

They are also pressing for the reinstatement of Botolph Street through where the shopping centre currently stands and a different mix of homes to that currently proposed.

Housebuilder Weston Homes, along with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, is seeking permission from Norwich City Council for the transformation of the shopping complex.

It would include up to 1,250 new homes, a 25-storey tower, dozens of shops, a 200-bed hotel, 600-space car park and pedestrianised areas.

Consultation closed in May, with more than 350 comments lodged, many from members of the public objecting to the scale and an extension was agreed between the developers and the city council for the possibility of an amended scheme.

The Cathedral, Magdalen and St Augustine's Forum has lodged its own vision for what they would like to see happen in and around Anglia Square with City Hall.

It follows events where the community was invited to help suggest how the area should be developed.

Gail Mayhew, chair of the forum, said: 'We are firmly of the view that the process illustrated by the community vision could have produced a scheme that would have better optimised the critical characteristics of the site and would have brought the community and other stakeholders broadly on side with the development proposals.

'The alternative approach which we have illustrated responds to the community identified need to include a significant healthcare facility, childcare, appropriate local shopping opportunities, a range of employment space and a significant cultural and learning facility – to enhance quality of life and opportunity, as well as recognising the role of the site in providing a significant level of housing.'

The developers have previously said regeneration would transform the area and enhance the community. They have lodged a separate application with City Hall for temporary pop up shops and food stalls beneath the Magdalen Street flyover.