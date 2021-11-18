Councils and groups have pledged to plant trees to offset carbon emissions in Norfolk. Pictured are children at Matishall tree planting in 2020. - Credit: Claire Findlay

Carbon dioxide emissions in Norwich have almost halved since 2005, thanks to a huge decline in pollution from industry.

The rest of Norfolk saw a fall of around 30pc in CO2 emissions from 2005 to 2019, with urban areas cutting their pollution much faster than rural ones.

Carbon dioxide from industries and businesses dropped by two thirds in Norwich and a third in Norfolk, while emissions from homes also fell by a third, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

But there was little change in transport pollution and it is now the biggest single source of CO2 emissions in the county.

Emma Hampton, cabinet member for climate change at Norwich City Council, said: “Tackling the climate emergency is a real priority for us, and we will continue to support and fund initiatives to continue the progress we’ve already made.”

Emma Hampton is cabinet member for climate change at Norwich City Council - Credit: Labour Party

However, Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn argued Norwich would struggle to continue to cut at such a rate as most of the easy fixes have already been made.

He argued that Norfolk County Council needed to stop building new roads and instead focus on public transport and encouraging walking and cycling.

Emissions from transport fell by just 3pc in the 15-year period and more new roads are planned.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

Norwich’s decline in emissions was well above the national average, halving from 6.8 tonnes per person to 3.2.

Across the UK, emissions dropped by a third in the same time.

The government has pledged to cut carbon dioxide, which is contributing to climate change, to net zero by 2050, but many councils have bettered that pledge.

Breckland has the most ambitious target, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the district to net zero by 2035.

It has put £100,000 into tree planting and £60,000 to add electric vehicle charging points.

When it comes to electric charging points, however, north Norfolk leads the way with numbers trebling in the last two years.

It needs them, as its transport emissions increased from 2005 to 2019 when other areas managed to cut pollution.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said: “This is, in part, due to the rural nature of north Norfolk and the greater dependency on the private car than other regions.”

The number of electric vehicle charging points in Norfolk is rising. - Credit: PA

They added: “The council recognises the catastrophic impacts that human activities are having on the environment. Here in north Norfolk we are particularly vulnerable to some of the extreme weather conditions the planet is experiencing, as well as rising sea levels.”

It also launched a tree planting project in 2019 and has set a date of 2030 to reduce council emissions to net zero.

Iain Robinson's woodland where the proposed Western Link road would cut through at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk saw the smallest fall in Norfolk,, with its CO2 emissions declining by around 20pc per person between 2005 and 2019.

The area is home to several large industrial emitters including a power station and it has the highest emissions per person of anywhere in the county.

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: “We will work with businesses and the public to understand how they can play their part to reduce emissions across the district.

“We need everyone to get involved to secure a sustainable future.”

Along with Breckland, North Norfolk and Norwich, the council has declared a “climate emergency”, meaning environmental considerations are meant to be a part of all council decision-making.

However, Broadland, Great Yarmouth and South Norfolk councils have so far resisted taking this step, as has Norfolk County Council.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was aiming towards a net zero ambition by 2050.

Chairman of the environment committee, Paul Wells, said: “Great Yarmouth is at the centre of the renewable energy revolution and as a council we remain committed to ensuring that we reduce our carbon emissions in line with government targets.”

A council spokesman said it was investing £8.85m to support sustainable transport and planting up to 500 new trees in the town.

Broadland, meanwhile, has said it aspires for council activities to be carbon neutral well ahead of the government’s 2050 target.

The area has experienced an increase in emissions from transport over the previous five years, which may be down to road building in the district, with Broadland Northway (NDR) opening in 2017.

Protesters against the new Western Link road which will cut through the Wensum valley. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The so-called "missing link" of the NDR is now being planned by Norfolk County Council, which would join the Taverham end of the NDR with the A47 near Ringland. The council says there is a strong business case for the new road.

But several groups, including many councillors, are opposing the new road as it would run through the Wensum valley - an area of special scientific interest - and lead to the felling of ancient woodland.

Norfolk County Council put forward its carbon-cutting plans this month and said it was planning to transfer more streetlights to LED and to develop a county-wide cycling and walking plan. It is also proposing to stop buying petrol and diesel cars as well as gas boilers.

In South Norfolk, transport pollution has also risen in the last 10 years.

According to its environmental strategy, it will invest in carbon offsetting measures such as solar generation and tree planting.

The strategy states: "We recognise we have an important part to play in reducing our emissions, but we cannot do this on our own. We will, therefore, work closely and inclusively with our residents and businesses to support behaviour and lifestyle changes such as green transport options and recycling facilities."

In Suffolk, emissions per person have also fallen by around a third in the last 15 years.