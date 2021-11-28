Closure of Norfolk army base edges nearer with Welsh switch confirmed

The closure of Roberston Barracks at Swanton Morley has edged nearer. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The closure of a Norfolk military base has edged nearer, after the government confirmed troops stationed there will relocate to Wales from 2028.

The government announced in 2016 that Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, was to shut by 2031, as part of a major restructure.

And defence secretary Ben Wallace has now confirmed that the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, also known as the Welsh Cavalry, will be going back to Wales from 2028.

The Prince of Wales on a 2016 visit to the 1st The Queen's Dragoon's Guards at Robertson Barracks. - Credit: Ian Burt

From 1940 the site was a Royal Air Force base, known as RAF Swanton Morley. In 1995, it was handed over to the British Army.

It then became Robertson's Barracks, named after first world war army head Field Marshal Sir William Robertson, and hosted the 9th/12th Royal Lancers.

The base went on to be the home of the Light Dragoons, and in 2013 the Army announced Robertson's Barracks would be one of seven sites that it would invest in.

The Light Dragoons departed in 2015 and were replaced by 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards.

But they will now move to the newly revamped Caerwent Barracks, near Newport, from 2028.

Roger Atterwill, chairman of Swanton Morley Parish Council and independent Breckland district councillor for the village, said their departure had been "inevitable".

Breckland councillor and Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill. - Credit: Breckland District Council

He said: "We have known this was coming for three to four years, so it was inevitable.

"They're going to be moving back to Wales, which will be good for them and for their families.

"As, for us in Swanton Morley, we will be sad to lose the barracks and that military connection.

"But, as a village, we are prepared for it, so we shall see what the future holds.

"Obviously, it's up to the Ministry of Defence what happens to the barracks next.

"We know some of the houses there have been handed back into private ownership."

Mr Atterwill said he was optimistic the village would be able to move on from the loss of the barracks.

He said: "We did a neighbourhood plan, where we have included extra housing to be build, so by the time the barracks have gone, the village should have grown in any case.

"That was part of our plan - to ensure the village can continue to be sustainable."