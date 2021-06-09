Allotment holder claims council has 'personal vendetta' against him
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
An angry allotment holder has said he has been unfairly treated by the council which manages the local allotments, claiming that the authority has “a personal vendetta” against him.
In January Tony Hunt expressed his fury over Dereham Town Council’s rules about cockerels on allotments.
On Tuesday, at the council’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, Mr Hunt told councillors he had been “singled out” on a host of other allotment issues.
Firstly, Mr Hunt alleged he was “the only one to get a letter saying that I haven’t had permission to put a shed up. None of the other allotment holders have been sought out and sent a letter.”
Secondly, he claimed he had lost possession of a “bank” at the rear of his plot, which he said had been given to his neighbouring plot-holders.
He appeared to claim that he had been unfairly treated on several further allotment issues.
You may also want to watch:
“I want to see what’s fair - not only for me, but for other plot-holders, because all plot-holders are not treated the same,” he said.
“Evidently, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know, and who you’re friends with,” he added.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
- 2 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
- 3 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
- 4 ‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat
- 5 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
- 6 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion
- 7 Extra patrols after serious sexual assault in park
- 8 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
- 9 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Four-hour battle to tackle blaze at Norwich flats 'fully enveloped in fire'
Admitting a mistake on the cockerel issue, Mr Hunt said: “I know that I was wrong with them cockerels. Fair enough. I hold my hands up to that.”
Moments later however, a friend of Mr Hunt, John Buck, said: “We’re just asking, can we keep them [the cockerels] till they die? That’s all we’re asking.”
Mr Hunt claimed he had sought the legal opinions of two solicitors. In Mr Hunt’s words, they both agreed he had been “singled out for harassment and a personal vendetta against me.”
Mr Hunt has lodged with the town council an official complaint about his alleged unfair treatment by them, and has received a response to it, but has sought clarity on some of its content.
Mayor Stuart Green assured Mr Hunt that he would clarify any outstanding uncertainties, and town clerk Tony Needham said after the meeting there was nothing to add on the matter.