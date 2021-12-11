News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

All the changes to Norfolk's bin collections over Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:30 AM December 11, 2021
Generic - Binmen picture. Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres '

Norfolk's bin collections will face changes over the festive period. - Credit: IAN BURT

With Christmas weeks away, the county's bin collectors will be taking some well-earned rest.

Collections across the county will face changes as a result - so here's a list of all of Norfolk's last collections before Christmas.

In Norwich, the city council will be collecting the black general and food waste bins on December 16, which will be the last collection before Christmas, with the first post-Christmas collection on January 4.

Norwich's recycling and food waste bins will be collected for the last time before Christmas on December 23, with the first collection after the big day on January 10.

In Great Yarmouth, the borough council will be making its last pre-Christmas collection on December 24, there will also be collections on December 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Collections will then return to normal from December 28, before collections move to one day later from the collection on December 3, which will move to December 4, this change will end on January 8.

In Broadland, there will be no more collections until December 29 when the collection which was scheduled for December 27 will take place, collections will then continue December 31, when there will then be a break in collections until January 4.

There will be a disrupted service throughout January with all changes available here.

In south Norfolk, there will also be no more collections until December 29, with collections also facing heavy disruption which can be viewed in full here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
  2. 2 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
  3. 3 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  1. 4 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
  2. 5 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
  3. 6 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  4. 7 Man posed as policeman to stop motorists
  5. 8 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
  6. 9 Female bricklayer hits back at TikTok critics
  7. 10 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

In King's Lynn and west Norfolk there will also be no more collections until December 29, with collections continuing until December 31.

The service will then resume on January 4, with some disruption during the first month of the new year which can be found here.

In north Norfolk, the last collection day before Christmas will December 23 for grey bins and December 16 for green bins.

No further information on January alterations has been published yet however all the latest on north Norfolk bin collections can be found here.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Norfolk Live News

Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence Green, formerly of Brandon, was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner jailed for five years for child sex assaults

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon