All the changes to Norfolk's bin collections over Christmas

With Christmas weeks away, the county's bin collectors will be taking some well-earned rest.

Collections across the county will face changes as a result - so here's a list of all of Norfolk's last collections before Christmas.

In Norwich, the city council will be collecting the black general and food waste bins on December 16, which will be the last collection before Christmas, with the first post-Christmas collection on January 4.

Norwich's recycling and food waste bins will be collected for the last time before Christmas on December 23, with the first collection after the big day on January 10.

In Great Yarmouth, the borough council will be making its last pre-Christmas collection on December 24, there will also be collections on December 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Collections will then return to normal from December 28, before collections move to one day later from the collection on December 3, which will move to December 4, this change will end on January 8.

In Broadland, there will be no more collections until December 29 when the collection which was scheduled for December 27 will take place, collections will then continue December 31, when there will then be a break in collections until January 4.

There will be a disrupted service throughout January with all changes available here.

In south Norfolk, there will also be no more collections until December 29, with collections also facing heavy disruption which can be viewed in full here.

In King's Lynn and west Norfolk there will also be no more collections until December 29, with collections continuing until December 31.

The service will then resume on January 4, with some disruption during the first month of the new year which can be found here.

In north Norfolk, the last collection day before Christmas will December 23 for grey bins and December 16 for green bins.

No further information on January alterations has been published yet however all the latest on north Norfolk bin collections can be found here.