'Nuclear' art show by Russian artist postponed following Ukraine invasion

An exhibition by a Russian-born artist at Norwich Castle is to be changed due to events in Ukraine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

An exhibition by a Russian-born artist which was due to open at Norwich Castle Museum has been postponed following the invasion of Ukraine.

The show - featuring works by Yelena Popova - was to have focused on themes relating to atomic power but museum bosses and the artist have decided to cancel it, amid heightened nuclear fears raised by the conflict.

Instead, they plan to open the show at a later date, and with major alterations.

With the support of the artist, they say the remodelled show will reflect on the war in Ukraine and show support for its victims.

The original show, called Ode To A Flint, was meant to open at the castle's Timothy Gurney gallery on Saturday (March 12).

It was to feature work by Ms Popova - a Russian-born, UK-based artist - that explored the connections between the UK nuclear industry, landscape and the passage of time.

Focusing on her fascination with flint, the exhibition would have drawn on Norfolk Museum Service’s own rich geological collections.

It had been inspired by the artist finding a flint on the beach during a walk near Sizewell in Suffolk, close to the nuclear power station.

But, given events in Ukraine, where Moscow’s troops have seized control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant site, as well as broader fears about the use of nuclear weapons, the artist and museums service decided not to go ahead with the exhibition.

In a joint statement, the artist and Norfolk Museums Service. said: "On Saturday, March 12, Ode to a Flint, a solo show by Russian born, UK based artist, Yelena Popova, was due to open in the Timothy Gurney Gallery at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery.

"In response to the war in Ukraine, Norfolk Museums Service has decided not to go ahead with the exhibition in its original form.

"Yelena, in agreement, has withdrawn her works in solidarity with all those affected by the war.

"We will instead work with the artist to use the space to reflect on the crisis in Ukraine and allow visitors to show support for those affected.

"Further details of this new approach will be released next week.

"We will be encouraging our visitors to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal at www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

How you can help

The EDP is backing efforts by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help those escaping conflict in Ukraine.

The DEC said £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

To support the EDP's appeal, donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine and raise awareness by sharing it on social media platforms.

You could also hold a sponsored event to help raise funds for the crisis by holding a bake sale, coffee morning, garage sale, or by taking part in a sport challenge such as cycling or running a marathon.