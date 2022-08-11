Cheaper bus tickets promised after £50m bus boost confirmed

Nearly £50m will be spent on better buses in Norfolk - Credit: Steve Adams

Cheaper bus tickets for young people and more measures to speed up services will be brought in after a £50m boost for Norfolk buses was confirmed.

The government has confirmed Norfolk County Council will get £49.55m from the Department for Transport (DfT) to deliver its Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The government had signalled in April that the county would get just shy of £50m and has now rubber-stamped that sum.

Council leaders said that means they can soon get to work bringing in the improvements outlined in its five-year bus improvement blueprint, which was approved last year.

The council has been working with bus operators over how to spend the money and has carried out a public consultation, which more than 1,500 people took part in.

The final plan includes lower fares for under 25s, new and more frequent services, more bus priority schemes and improved waiting areas with real-time information.

The lower fares for young people will be created through a concessionary reimbursement scheme, which will cost £200,000 to set up and about £200,000 each year.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "I’m thrilled to hear we have now secured this funding for Norfolk and look forward to seeing some of our plans being delivered to create an improved bus service for both residents and visitors of the county.

"Since being notified of the indicative allocation from the DfT our team has worked hard alongside bus operators to provide all the information and create the robust plan that was required to secure the funding.”

Linda McCord, independent chair of the Norfolk Enhanced Partnership, who works for the passenger representative body Transport Focus, said: "Securing this money is a major boost for travel across Norfolk.

"Improving services across the county is vital in improving rural mobility and is key to reducing the number of vehicles on our roads."

The full detailed plan of what the money will be spent on will go to the council's infrastructure and development select committee next month.

While the £49.55m is the sixth highest allocation in the country, the council's original bid had been for £106m.