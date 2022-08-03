News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cheaper summer holiday travel for young people using on-demand bus

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:36 AM August 3, 2022
The 'flexibus+' service covers Swaffham and 20 surrounding villages

Younger passengers can enjoy discounted travel during the summer holidays if they use a new on-demand bus service. 

As part of a campaign to encourage bus travel, Norfolk County Council (NCC) is offering young people in the Swaffham area cheaper tickets on the flexibus+ service.

Anyone aged five to 19 looking to travel in the flexibus+ zone will benefit from a discounted price of just £1.50 for two trips if they book via the app. 

The offer is available throughout the six-week summer holidays until Saturday, September 3. 

The flexibus+ was launched earlier this year in a bid to improve public transport in the Swaffham area. 

Running between 7am and 7pm every day, expect Sundays, the service covers a zone totalling 85 square miles, with stops in Swaffham as well as 20 villages and hamlets to the south.

The project is funded by the Department for Transport's Rural Mobility Fund, and provided in partnership by NCC and Vectare transport solutions. 

