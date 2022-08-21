MP's 'Steve Redgrave' moment means charities will benefit from marathon run

Three charities will be boosted when a Norfolk MP runs the London Marathon later this year - having had what he called a 'Steve Redgrave' moment.

James Wild, who represents North West Norfolk, has announced he will take on October's run in the capital, having previously said he would not take part after his race last year.

Rower Sir Steve Redgrave famously said he would not row again after winning his fourth Olympic gold, only to u-turn and win a fifth medal four years later.

Mr Wild's own volte-face means he will now take part in the London Marathon to raise funds for the West Norfolk-based Pandora Project, West Norfolk Deaf Association, and West Norfolk Befriending.

Conservative Mr Wild said: "After last year’s race I said I wouldn’t run the marathon again but the opportunity to raise funds to support brilliant local charities was too good to pass up.

"During training sessions and on race day, the motivation of helping charities supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse, tackling loneliness, and helping deaf and hard of hearing people will drive me on."

A spokesperson for domestic abuse charity Pandora Project, said: "People think domestic abuse doesn't happen in Norfolk, but our service has never been more in need. So please donate as every penny raised will go towards helping women and children affected by domestic abuse."

Anna Pugh, manager of West Norfolk Deaf Association, said: "West Norfolk Deaf Association are very grateful for all the support and donations we receive.

"Without people like James Wild MP, our local charity would be unable to offer the full range of services and support to over 4,200 deaf children, young people, adults and elders living in King's Lynn and West Norfolk every year."

Pippa May, manager of West Norfolk Befriending, said: "West Norfolk Befriending is delighted that James has chosen to support them.

"It will mean that we can work with more isolated older people in West Norfolk."

Donations can be made via these links:

Pandora Project: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jameswildmpmarathon

West Norfolk Deaf Association: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jameswildmplondonmarathon

West Norfolk Befriending:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jameswildmp2022marathon