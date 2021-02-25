Building of new homes on former school playing field is complete
- Credit: Breckland Council
A scheme aimed at regenerating disused council land has delivered new housing at a former school playing field.
The £2m development, called Chantry Court, is located in the centre of Attleborough and provides 10 properties - nine of which are already sold or under offer.
The new properties have been built adjacent to the old Chapel Road Primary School, which closed when a new school for pupils with complex needs opened in Old Buckenham.
It is the latest project to be completed as part of the Breckland Bridge Partnership, a collaboration between Breckland Council and private developer Land Group LLP.
The joint venture came about in 2015, with the intention of transforming land and property into housing and other facilities.
Its most notable exploit was the creation of the £8m Thetford Riverside leisure complex, which brought a new cinema, hotel, gym and restaurant to the town.
Further Breckland Bridge projects are in the pipeline at Colkirk, Shipdham, Litcham and Banham.