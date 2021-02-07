Hundreds have say over £3m shake-ups for roads

Published: 5:30 AM February 7, 2021

Hundreds of people have had their say over shake-ups mooted for four Norwich roads, but the clock is ticking for people to express their views.

A road closure, bus lane changes and new pedestrian and cycle crossings are proposed.

More than £3m of the government's £32m Transforming Cities cash awarded to Norwich would be spent if schemes for St Stephens Road, King Street, Cromer Road/Aylsham Road and South Park Avenue go ahead.

Norfolk County Council officers say changes in King Street and St Stephens Road will help cyclists and pedestrians, while new bus lanes in Cromer Road/Aylsham Road will cut journey times.

Proposals to widen South Park Avenue in Eaton would mean buses could pass each other without slowing down or stopping.

The bus lane proposals for Cromer Road/Aylsham Road have garnered the highest response rate so far, with bus companies First and Konectbus urging people to support the move.

There have been about 300 responses to that £1m scheme, which would see two new sections of inbound bus lanes - one in Cromer Road, between Fifers Lane and Mayfield Avenue and the second in Aylsham Road, between Suckling Avenue and Woodcock Road.

Council officers say it will cut bus journey times by 15 to 20pc, but other traffic would expect to see a 5pc to 10pc increase in journey times in peak periods.

There have been around 50 responses to the £467,000 changes in South Park Avenue, which includes a new pedestrian crossing near Eaton Park and to the £800,000 St Stephens Road scheme, which would ban left turns into Grove Road.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, and chair of the transforming cities joint committee, said: “Whether you walk, cycle or use bus services around Norwich, we’d welcome your views on these projects, which all aim to create better facilities for cleaner modes of transport.

“The responses will be carefully considered and help inform the final details of the projects that are put forward for construction, so I’d encourage anyone interested to get involved in the consultations before they close.”

The deadline to respond, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/tfnconsultations, is Wednesday, February 10.