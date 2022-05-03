Bin collection days in parts of Norfolk changing from next week

Bin collection days are changing in parts of Norfolk from next week.

Changes are starting from Monday, May 9, with three-quarters of households in the King's Lynn and West Norfolk area affected.

It is part of an effort by Serco, managers of household waste and recycling in the area, to reduce the distances that trucks are travelling and to accommodate new homes.

Those whose collections remain on the same day or week may have a different time so bins must still be put out by 7am on collection day.

Food waste collections will remain weekly, on the same day as waste or recycling collection.

The assisted collection service will be automatically be moved to the new collection day.

Serco has sent a leaflet to all King's Lynn and West Norfolk residents to advise of any changes to their household waste and recycling collections.