Norwich's oldest LGBT+ pub gets go ahead for expansion

Norwich's oldest LGBT+ bar has been given permission to carry out building work which will allow it to expand its premises.

The Castle, at the bottom of Kett's Hill, wants to make a series of changes, including the demolition of a ground floor lean-to which will be replaced with additional pub and restaurant space.

It also wants to create extra guest accommodation.

The new space will allow the pub to introduce a pool table, along with an area for more formal seating.

The Grade II listed venue is described as Norwich's "longest running LGBT+ venue" its website.

While most of the building dates from the early 19th century, the lean-to proposed for demolition is from around 1928.

In a statement to Norwich City Council, the applicant said the structure has "little or no historical or architectural merit" and the new space would enhance the business."

It said: "The existing lean-to extension is of limited functional value in terms of the operations of the building and suffers from low eaves height and poor natural lighting conditions and internal and external accessibility issues."

Within the grounds of the Castle, there is also a beer garden and a private events venue.

The demolition work and expanded restaurant area have been approved by city council officer Katherine Brumpton, who said the plans would lead to "less than substantial harm to the building".

While the extra space may lead to extra customers and noise, Ms Brumpton said there were no immediate neighbours to disturb.

She added: "The proposed new extension is contemporary in nature and largely works well with the existing host dwelling.

"The proposal would result in this part of the site/building becoming more useable and help to retain the use of the site as a public house, which is deemed to be the building’s optimum viable use."

The Castle has also submitted an application for an additional accommodation "to be intermittently used by patrons of the public house".

The addition is described as "small in scale", matching two previously approved units.

The Castle was given listed status in 1972.