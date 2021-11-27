Street whiteboards to give public say over road shake-up

Whiteboards will be put in Sprowston Road so people can suggest ways to improve the street. - Credit: Archant

Money could be spent to make one of Norwich's main roads and nearby streets safer, but council bosses are asking people what they want to see before putting plans forward.

And, in an unusual move, whiteboards will be placed in the area, so members of the public can use them to jot down their ideas of what they want to see.

Norfolk County Council officers say a share of the £32m awarded through the government's Transforming Cities scheme will be spent in Sprowston Road and surrounding streets.

They say that could make the road and surrounding streets safer and more accessible.

But officers want to work closely with the community, businesses and key stakeholders to understand local transport issues and opportunities before developing proposals for the area.

An online survey has been launched, while walking and cycling charity Sustrans is working with the council to host a series of pop-up engagement events.

And whiteboards will be placed on the street as a way for people to share their views.

Martin Wilby, chair of the Transport for Norwich joint committee and the council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: “In support of our wider transport and environmental goals we want to make Sprowston Road an area with good air quality, where buses run on time and where it is convenient and safe for people to walk and cycle.

“We’ll be talking to all sections of the local community to understand local issues and are keen to hear from anyone who regularly travels through or visits the area.

"Using this information we will then work with residents to develop solutions that meet local needs and address the objectives of our programme, before consulting on further design options later next year.”

People can take the survey at www.norfolk.gov.uk/sprowstonroad until Sunday, December 19.

A drop in session will take place at Silver Road Community Centre between 4pm and 7pm, on Tuesday, December 14.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell ward, said: “I hope as many Sewell residents as possible will take part in the survey or speak to officers to help make Sprowston Road safer for everyone who lives or works here."