Have your say in a supermarket? More drop-in events planned for former Colman's site

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2021

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

Consultation needs to go into supermarkets, councillors have said as people get another chance to have their say on plans which could see thousands of new homes built on the edge of Norwich.

Work is continuing on a masterplan for the East Norwich area - a blueprint to guide development on major city sites, including the Carrow Works factory, once home to Colman's and Britvic.

Council bosses say the redevelopment of the area, including the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House, could create up to 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.

At a meeting of Norwich City Council’s Sustainable Development Panel on Tuesday, councillors discussed the public response to recent drop-in events held in July.

Anthony Benson, a planner hired on behalf of the council, said the key issues raised by the public were flooding and ecology, traffic impacts and the impact of development on the character of Trowse village.

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

Mr Benson said they were taking these concerns seriously, engaging with experts, emphasising sustainable transport and looking to minimise the impact on village character.

You may also want to watch:

Labour councillor Karen Davis questioned having the next drop-in events, scheduled for October 15 and 16, back in Carrow Abbey.

Ms Davis was concerned this could lead to a lack of views from people of differing backgrounds being heard when a range of opinions was needed.

Councillors suggested having further events in Morrisons supermarket, libraries and community centres near the development.

Mr Benson said they would discuss the issue with officers.

Green Party councillor Denise Carlo said she was concerned about potential highway infrastructure projects, adding that she was keen to see a low traffic development.

“We recognise when you look at the strategic road network, it is clear there are issues in this part of the city which need to be taken into account,” Mr Benson said.

“However, there are extremely sensitive issues at play, there’s precious heritage there’s precious ecologies.”

Mr Benson added they wanted to encourage sustainable transport, such as walking and cycling, and “not have a masterplan dependent on massive infrastructure developments”.

What did the public say?

In total, 224 people responded to the council survey, with the majority saying they supported the East Norwich vision.

The average rating for support was 6.6 out of 10, but 8 was the most frequently selected number, with 17.7pc picking it.

The top three major aspects protecting biodiversity and wildlife (56.5pc), Respecting the area's special history and heritage (53.8pc) and supporting sustainable and active travel (43.5pc).

The least selected aspect in the survey was supporting housing delivery (9.9pc).

Asked about housing, the majority of people said the site should be seen as an important part of delivering affordable homes (38.5pc agreed) but had mixed views on having a variety of housing - such as high-density riverside apartments and houses elsewhere (15.2pc agreed).

Responders were strongly in favour of existing Carrow Works site buildings being converted into apartments (47.5pc).