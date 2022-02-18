Coastal town's parking charges set to rise to cover cost of cleaning up

A day at the seaside looks set to cost families up to £2 more to cover the costs of cleaning up after its increasing numbers of staycation visitors.

But the rise has not gone down well with one trader, who branded it "disgusting".

West Norfolk council is set to increase the cost of parking on the North Promenade at Hunstanton from £7.70 to £9 a day.

Pay and display parking in the town will also go up from £7 to £9 per day from March 1, amid a raft of increases proposed in the council's annual budget, which will be discussed by full council on Wednesday, February 23.

Brian Long, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for resources - Credit: Matthew Usher

Charges in neighbouring Heacham are set to remain pegged at £7 per day.

Brian Long, the council's cabinet member for corporate services, said parking charges had remained "pretty static" for a number of years and £9 for a day's parking still represented "great value" .

“Over the last two years we have seen a big increase in the number of people visiting the resort, which has meant an increase in resource in cleaning up and keeping the town looking good," he added.

"It was felt that the most appropriate strategy would be to apply inflationary increases in the ‘shoppers and workers’ car parks, Central and Valentine Road, to keep the charges as low as possible but to apply an above-inflation increases in all the resort car parks in Hunstanton which are mostly used by visitors - Clifftop, Seagate, South Prom, Beach Terrace."

Paul Beal, borough councillor and the owner of World of Fun at Hunstanton, who fears increased parking charges could damage trade - Credit: Chris Bishop

Independent borough councillor for Hunstanton Paul Beal, who runs the World of Fun shop in St Edmund's Terrace, said: "It's disgusting. Everything's going up it's getting ridiculous, that's a ridiculous amount of money.

"This council's got a lot to answer for if trade is affected."

North Norfolk District Council is also considering increasing fees at 30 of its sites for the first time in six years.

They include car parks in Wells, Cromer and Weybourne, which are some of the region's busiest in the summer months.

A range of options are being considered, with a 26.6pc increase mooted at the most extreme end. This would see a £1.50 ticket in coastal car parks rise to £1.90. A three-hour stay would rise from £4.50 to £5.70.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it had no plan to increase long stay parking charges.



