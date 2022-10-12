News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Mystery deepens over government's Canaries spending

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:30 PM October 12, 2022
Elizabeth Truss has backed the campaign for safe standing at Premier League and Championship grounds

South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has previously admitted to being a Canaries fan - Credit: Elizabeth Truss

A mystery over government spending at Norwich City Football Club’s online shop has deepened, as officials remain tight-lipped over their use of public money. 

Questions had been raised last month by Labour MP Emily Thornberry over the Foreign Office spending some £1,841 at the Canaries’ online store over the last year. 

The department’s purchases were made on two dates: £1,318 on October 21 last year and £523.50 on March 21 this year.

It is not known who requested the payments, but at the time in which they both were made, the department was led by South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, who has spoken previously about being a City supporter.

Ms Thornberry, who serves as shadow attorney general, had written in a letter to foreign office minister Gillian Keegan, that it was difficult to understand why the department had spent money on items such as "high-end private catering; wellness and beauty treatments; extensive supplies from UK wineries; large amounts of home furnishing; and even £1,841 at the Norwich City club shop".

And in a formal parliamentary question following up on her letter, she asked the department whether the “normal assurance checks on the use of government procurement cards” had been followed.

But Ms Keegan’s response, given on Tuesday, October 11, has raised more questions than answers.

She replied: “Yes we are content that the referenced payment was subject to normal FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] controls and in line with government procurement card policy.

“These were payments for an overseas shared values children's project.”

Approached for comment on what “overseas shared values children’s project” was being referred to by Ms Keegan - and why it was necessary to purchase almost £2,000 worth of Norwich City FC merchandise for it - a Foreign Office spokesman said they had nothing further to add.

“We would point you back to the minister’s response to the parliamentary question,” he said.

The club themselves said that they would not be commenting on the purchases either. 

