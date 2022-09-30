News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nuclear disarmament movement needed, says council boss

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:53 PM September 30, 2022
An F-15E Strike Eagle of the United States Air Force's (USAF) 48th Fighter Wing, from RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - Credit: PA

The campaign for nuclear disarmament should be welcomed back into the mainstream, according to the leader of Norwich City Council.

Alan Waters, made the statement after concerns were raised about nuclear weapons being stored at Lakenheath in Suffolk amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a meeting on Thursday, John Marais, speaking on behalf of Norwich Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), said the weapons could be a "threat" to the county, making the area a target if an exchange were to happen.

He said: "These weapons at Lakenheath threaten the lives of Norwich citizens, who are already uncomfortably aware of the extremely loud F35 training flights thundering over our city."

He called on the council to take action and raise concerns with the government.

Alan Waters, the leader of the council, did not specifically say that he would raise the issue with the government but agreed with many of Mr Marais' concerns. 

He said there needed to be a "practical shaping of public sentiment" and the CND needs to be brought "back into the mainstream again".

He added the council would continue to fight for the end of all nuclear weapons. 

