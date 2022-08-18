Ely Junction snub fears spark call for private funding to be considered

Network Rail says crossings on the King's Lynn and Norwich-bound lines at Queen Adelaide would need to be upgraded and closed for between five and ten minutes an hour - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fears the government might not bankroll upgrades to a crucial rail junction has prompted a suggestion private funding should be sought to pay for the changes.

Concerns have been raised that the long-awaited upgrade to the Ely Junction - which links five lines connecting Norwich, Ipswich, Cambridge, Peterborough and King’s Lynn - is on the brink of being scrapped.

The worries were triggered by a letter transport minister Wendy Morton sent to the East of England All Party Parliamentary Group, in which she said some projects will have to be “cancelled or indefinitely paused”.

James Palmer, chairman of the recently-founded Eastern Powerhouse - a business-led organisation formed to drive investment in the region - has sent a letter to the region's MPs urging them to consider bringing in private funding to get the work done.

Mr Palmer, the former Conservative mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said the independent Hansford Review, which looked at what Network Rail could do to bring in more private investment, had made clear third party funding could be an option.

Mr Palmer said: "The challenge is to get investment in rail infrastructure in the East of England at a time when the UK PLC balance book is already beyond where Treasury and government wish it to be.

"There are trillions of pounds of private money in the UK that desperately needs to be invested in safe long term investment opportunities - in legal and general, pension funds, banking institutions and so on.

"Now could be the ideal time to push for third party investment in rail.

"Network Rail has stated that it is in principle open to the policy, and many third parties have already expressed a firm desire to invest."

Mr Palmer said the Eastern Powerhouse could help bring all the parties together.

Mr Palmer said: "With the change in leadership of the country forthcoming, now could and should be the time to offer a solution to the problem of delivering crucial infrastructure outside of major conurbations."

The Department for Transport has said "difficult decisions" are needed to bring spending back to affordable levels and the pandemic has brought about "enormous change to the railways".

The department has said it will publish an update on what is happening with Ely Junction in due course.