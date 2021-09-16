Call for Norfolk to make case over dualling millions for A47

Published: 10:12 AM September 16, 2021

People in Norfolk have been urged to have their say over the A47. - Credit: Highways England

People who want to see the A47 in Norfolk fully dualled are being urged to make the case loud and clear to highways chiefs.

Norfolk County Council has relaunched the Just Dual It! campaign, to make the case for millions more to be committed to improving one of the county's most important roads.

And council bosses say the Norfolk public can help by sending a strong message to National Highways, formerly Highways England - the body responsible for maintaining the A47.

They say members of the public can let Highways England know how important dualling the A47 is by sharing their experiences of the road via the National Highways Route Strategies feedback tool, at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/our-route-strategies/

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “We know just how big dualling the A47 is for Norfolk, but now we need to work together to make sure the government know too: We use the road every day, and it’s time to get that real experience in front of ministers, via the National Highways feedback and online, to show everyone just how important this investment is and just what potential is waiting to be unlocked in Norfolk.”

Some 47pc of the road is dual carriageway and, while £300m was announced for work on some sections, including Thickthorn roundabout, North Tuddenham to Easton, and Blofield to North Burlingham, work has yet to start.

The three priorities of the A47 Alliance, of which the county council is a member, are the dualling of the Acle Straight, dualling Tilney to East Winch and Wisbech to Peterborough.

The council and business bosses say a fully dualled A47 would bring benefits such as shorter and more reliable journey times, plus an economic boost.

However, critics, including Green councillors, said road-building ignored the climate change emergency and encourages more traffic.

The schemes for Thickthorn roundabout and the dualling projects from Blofield to North Burlingham and Easton to North Tuddenham are being looked at by the Planning Inspectorate.

You may also want to watch:

Further hearings will take place so inspectors can determine what recommendations to make to the secretary of state, who will decide whether to grant development consent.



