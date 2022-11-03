Call for 'care emergency' to be declared in Norfolk

A call has been made for a 'care emergency' to be declared in Norfolk - Credit: PA

A call has been made for a 'care emergency' to be declared in Norfolk, amid fears winter will heap further pressure on a system already struggling to cope.

Delayed discharges from hospitals, struggles in recruiting social workers and care home staff, extra costs and increasing demand are heaping pressure on the care sector.

Norfolk County Council is responsible for social care, but has to rely on commissioning services for vulnerable people, such as residential care.

And the opposition Labour group at County Hall has called for the declaration of a care emergency, while outlining ways to tackle the crisis.

Labour says government funding should be sourced to better pay care staff and a county council-led bank of staff to replace expensive agency staff created.

The group says Norse - owned by county council - could be used to take over care homes which fail, while intermediate care centres should be created, where people discharged from hospital can stay while care packages are put in place for their return home.

However, the party concedes the proposed changes would hinge on the government stumping up extra cash.

Brenda Jones, who leads for Labour on adult social care, said: "We can’t solve all the problems created by 12 years of government neglect and underfunding immediately, but we have to do something before the winter.

"There is no robust contingency plan to manage the situation we face.

"Services are already stretched to near breaking point, winter will increase the demand and exacerbate the fuel and cost of living crisis."

But Andrew Proctor, the council's leader, said: "Planning for winter across health and social care started earlier than ever this year, because it was clear that this winter will be very tough."

He said measures being taken include increasing capacity to support people at home, in residential care and in intermediate care - including using housing with care flats.

He said there had been recruitment campaigns to attract more staff and processes changed to help manage demand for services.

He said: "Recruitment is the single biggest challenge affecting the sector and although we have increased funding to care providers to mitigate some of the increased costs, we know that staffing pressures continue to impact on the quality of care.

"We continue to lobby government, ahead of the autumn budget statement.”