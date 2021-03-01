Call for action over broken glass in playground sand
- Credit: Norwich Green Party
Broken glass scattered in sand at a children's play area continues to worry parents, more than a year after a council agreed to put in a safer surface.
Council bosses blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the hold-up in replacing the sand at Douro Place playground, which is often littered with broken glass dropped there by street drinkers.
Parents living near the park, in Norwich's West Pottergate area, raised concern about the sharp shards of glass - and other items - in the play area's sand back in 2019.
They checked the area twice a day for a month, recording what they found in the sand, with the results passed to Norwich City Council.
Backed by Green city councillor Denise Carlo, who represents Nelson ward, the council agreed in November 2019, that it would replace the sand with a safer surface.
You may also want to watch:
But the sand - and the smashed glass - remains a problem at the play area, with the council yet to replace it with a different surface.
When the Labour-controlled council set its budget last week, the Greens tabled an amendment, calling for money to be committed to replace the surface.
Ms Carlo said: "The council has taken no action to replace this dangerous surface, despite having agreed to do so in November 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 2 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
- 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
- 4 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
- 5 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
- 6 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
- 7 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
- 8 Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast
- 9 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
- 10 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
"Green councillors shouldn't have to table a budget amendment to make sure this kind of essential maintenance is carried out and local residents shouldn't have to put up with unsafe play areas for children for such a long time."
The Green amendment was lost.
And the council has said the coronavirus pandemic was the reason why the work has yet to be done.
A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: “We agreed to replace the sand towards the end of 2019 with a view to it going ahead in the warmer months of 2020.
"Clearly, due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, that work had to be put on hold.
"But as we’ll shortly be entering the first phase of a planned and gradual ease of lockdown that means we will finally have the chance to review our programme of work, which will include this play area.”
Last year, Bowers Avenue park in Mile Cross was shut because sandpits had been "contaminated" with glass, with the council saying it did not have the budget to replace the sand.