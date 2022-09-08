By-election planned following death of long-serving councillor
- Credit: Contributed
A by-election is set to be held in Thorpe St Andrew next month, following the death of a long-serving councillor.
Nigel Shaw, who lived in Firtree Road in Thorpe St Andrew, died at the age of 70 in August.
Mr Shaw, who travelled across Europe as a DJ before dedicating himself to public causes, was first elected to Broadland District Council (BDC) in 2002.
The Conservative also served as the county councillor for the Woodside ward for 12 years from 2004.
Now BDC has confirmed a by-election to fill the vacant North West Ward seat will be held on October 20.
On the same day, two town council by-elections will be held for Sprowston North East ward and Thorpe St Andrew North West.
Anyone wishing to stand needs to apply by September 23.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on October 4.
Most Read
- 1 How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'
- 2 Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk
- 3 Family's tribute to motorcyclist, 24, 'taken far too young' in crash
- 4 Seven taken to court over disabled blue badges amid surge in Norfolk misuse
- 5 Couple win 14 year legal row costing £1m
- 6 Teenage cyclist taken to hospital after crash
- 7 Man dies after being hit by train near King's Lynn
- 8 Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich
- 9 Meet the 'powerhouse' couple who are the backbone of top Norwich restaurant
- 10 All aboard the beer train for a night of local ales and vintage engines
Results will be declared on October 21.