By-election planned following death of long-serving councillor

Conservative councillor Nigel Shaw has died at the age of 70 - Credit: Contributed

A by-election is set to be held in Thorpe St Andrew next month, following the death of a long-serving councillor.

Nigel Shaw, who lived in Firtree Road in Thorpe St Andrew, died at the age of 70 in August.

Mr Shaw, who travelled across Europe as a DJ before dedicating himself to public causes, was first elected to Broadland District Council (BDC) in 2002.

The Conservative also served as the county councillor for the Woodside ward for 12 years from 2004.

Now BDC has confirmed a by-election to fill the vacant North West Ward seat will be held on October 20.

On the same day, two town council by-elections will be held for Sprowston North East ward and Thorpe St Andrew North West.

Anyone wishing to stand needs to apply by September 23.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on October 4.

Results will be declared on October 21.