By-election set to fill half of council seats after mass resignations

A by-election has been set to fill 10 seats left vacant on a troubled town council after half its councillors quit - including the mayor and deputy mayor.

Downham Market Town Council has been wracked with division and turmoil following a long-running dispute which was first sparked by changes it made to the town's market after the first Covid lockdown.

The latest controversy saw eight councillors resign at a dramatic meeting in February in protest at the "bullying" they said they had encountered while serving. Two had quit weeks before.

Following the mass resignations, a by-election will be held on Thursday, May 5 to fill four vacant seats on the Old Town ward, two on North ward, two on South ward, and two on East ward.

West Norfolk Council (WNC) issued a notice of election and said anyone interested in standing should submit their nominations by 4pm on Tuesday, April 5.

It added the election will be re-run at a later date if no valid nominations are received. Alternatively, nominees will be co-opted onto the council if there are not enough nominations.

Those wanting to vote should be registered by Thursday, April 14. The deadline for applications to vote by post or by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 19.

Anyone who is unable to vote in person can check if they are eligible for a postal or proxy vote by contacting Electoral Services on 01553 616773.