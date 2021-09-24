News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
By-election set to fill Downham Market Town Council vacancy

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:10 PM September 24, 2021   
Downham Market town centre, looking onto the Town Square and clock. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A by-election date has been set to fill a vacant seat on Downham Market Town Council.

The election, which is due to take place on Thursday, October 28, will look to fill a vacancy on the South Downham Ward.

A by-election was held earlier this year to fill vacant seats on the town council, but a notice of election was published on Thursday, September 23 announcing there is a vacant position.

Anyone interested in standing should send their nomination to West Norfolk Council's returning officer before 4pm on Friday, October 1.

WNC said nominations will be accepted on an appointment only basis, and people should contact the electoral services to do that on 01553 616773 or on elections@west-norfolk.gov.uk

Those wanting to vote in this election should be registered by Tuesday, October 12. 

WNC said counting of the the votes will take place on October 29, with a time and venue yet to be confirmed.

