Almost £1m up for grabs to help city businesses thrive

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:52 AM October 17, 2021   
Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Jeff Taylor

Almost £1m of grants are available to boost Norwich businesses as they recover from the impact of coronavirus.

Grants of between £500 and £10,000 are up for grabs from Norwich City Council to cover up to 50pc of the cost of improvements to strengthen or expand city businesses.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council said: "The last 18 months have been really tough for so many, and this includes small business owners.

"The way the people of Norwich have endured, adapted and innovated throughout, pulling together as communities has been remarkable.

"Now, as the city makes great strides in recovery, we’re committed as a council to continuing to provide support where we can, and this includes a helping hand to fund projects that will really help your business thrive.”

Applications for the £950,000 worth of Business Growth Grants the government has given City Hall to distribute, must be made via www.norwich.gov.uk/BusinessGrants, by January 31 next year.

Norwich News

