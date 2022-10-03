News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cheaper tickets and more bus lanes approved by County Hall

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:32 PM October 3, 2022
A reader thinks First Bus should think about ditching diesal buses and go electric. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Ambitious plans to spend £50m to speed up bus journeys and cut ticket prices have been agreed by County Hall.

Norfolk County Council has been given £49.55m by the Department for Transport to deliver its Bus Service Improvement Plan - as part of a drive to get people using buses more often.

At a meeting on Monday, cabinet members agreed the authority will use the money to speed up services, bring in cheaper bus tickets for young people, create new or improved travel hubs and put in new bus lanes.

Council leaders hope the funding will revive the sector, which has seen passenger numbers fall steeply since the pandemic.

It is part of a wider strategy to encourage people to switch to public transport, to help cut carbon emissions and reduce congestion.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finances, said he was pleased to see the money would also offer improvements for rural areas.

