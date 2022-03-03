Thickthorn project ignores buses, says critic

Plans for a huge revamp of a roundabout on the edge of Norwich have been criticised for failing to do enough to improve bus travel.

National Highways is looking to transform the Thickthorn roundabout, where the A11 and A47 meet on the city outskirts near Hethersett, by adding a slip road and making other changes.

But at a public hearing for the scheme, a critic has argued the plans do not do enough to improve bus travel.

Richard Hawker, a member of the Wensum Valley Alliance – a group campaigning to protect the Wensum valley from road development – spoke at a hearing of the Planning Inspectorate on Thursday.

Mr Hawker said the plans go against the government's ‘bus back better strategy’, which aims for simpler fairs, new buses and improved routes,

National Highways accepts that the scheme will not improve public transport - listing the project as "neutral" in this respect.

Mr Hawker said: “The government's bus back better scheme policy states that schemes such as this must show a significant increase in bus priority. This seems counter to the statement that the effect on public transport is neutral.”

Michael Fry, for National Highways, said the Thickthorn upgrade would meet other government criteria for new road projects.

He said: “The assessment has been neutral and, of course, the bus back better strategy will be considered by the applicant to the extent that it is relevant.

“Public transport, including bus issues, has been assessed and has been agreed with the relevant councils as well.”

The Thickthorn plans include a new slip road off the A11 northbound, which would take motorists beneath both roads before rejoining traffic on the A47 heading towards Great Yarmouth - eliminating the need to use the roundabout.

The changes would also see a segregated left-hand turn added to those travelling eastbound on the A47, a new footbridge and a fourth lane on the southern part of the junction.

Once hearings end, the planning inspector will make a recommendation to transport secretary Grant Shapps, who will decide whether the scheme goes ahead.