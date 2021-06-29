News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Updated

Town hall evacuated after German grenade found in museum

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:04 PM June 29, 2021    Updated: 1:36 PM June 29, 2021
bungay town council

A German hand grenade was discovered at Bungay Museum on June 29. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A First World War German hand grenade has been discovered at a town's museum, prompting the evacuation of the town hall.

Dr Lorna Richardson, curator of Bungay Museum and a town councillor, was sorting through a number of items in the museum's collection on Tuesday morning, June 29, when she discovered the grenade, believed to date back to 1916.

A spokesperson for Bungay Town Council confirmed police were called and had taken the decision to evacuate and secure the building while the grenade was assessed.

The museum, which is set to reopen on weekends from July 10, is housed at Bungay Town Hall, which is also used by the town council and as a temporary Post Office.

The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the temporary Post Office has been closed during this incident and customers' mail deposited earlier in the day will be collected as normal."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called at 11:30am to reports that a suspected historic hand grenade had been found on the premises at Bungay Museum, Broad Street.

"Officers are on the scene and the building has been evacuated to ensure the public safety, pending an examination of the item by Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers."

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
  2. 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
  1. 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
  2. 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
  3. 6 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
  4. 7 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
  5. 8 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  6. 9 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault
Suffolk Live
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus