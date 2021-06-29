Town hall evacuated after German grenade found in museum

Updated

A First World War German hand grenade has been discovered at a town's museum, prompting the evacuation of the town hall.

Dr Lorna Richardson, curator of Bungay Museum and a town councillor, was sorting through a number of items in the museum's collection on Tuesday morning, June 29, when she discovered the grenade, believed to date back to 1916.

A spokesperson for Bungay Town Council confirmed police were called and had taken the decision to evacuate and secure the building while the grenade was assessed.

The museum, which is set to reopen on weekends from July 10, is housed at Bungay Town Hall, which is also used by the town council and as a temporary Post Office.

The spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the temporary Post Office has been closed during this incident and customers' mail deposited earlier in the day will be collected as normal."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called at 11:30am to reports that a suspected historic hand grenade had been found on the premises at Bungay Museum, Broad Street.

"Officers are on the scene and the building has been evacuated to ensure the public safety, pending an examination of the item by Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers."