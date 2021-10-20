Picturesque path stays closed to dog owners after consultation
- Credit: Peter Dent
A dog ban along a picturesque Norfolk Broads path will stay in place after the public was asked for their views.
In September, the Broads Authority launched a consultation over a long-standing ban on dogs at Ludham and Potter Heigham Marshes, between Great Yarmouth and Cromer.
The dog ban has been been in place on a 315-long metre path between Horse Fen Bank and Dyke End to protect wildlife, such as wintering and nest birds, otters and voles, from being disturbed.
The consultation closed on Monday, with no feedback from any interested parties, meaning the dog ban will stay in effect
Natural England manages the reserve and says dogs can harm nests, eggs and unfledged birds.
It also says otters, brown hares and water voles are all susceptible to disturbance, particularly by dogs.
The ban arrangements are legally bound to be reviewed every five years.
