News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Hundreds of new cycling signs could plot routes around Broads in Dutch-inspired scheme

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 4:28 PM July 27, 2018    Updated: 11:34 AM October 10, 2020
Map showing routes along which 'Dutch-inspired' cycling signs could be added Picture: Courtesy of Br

Map showing routes along which 'Dutch-inspired' cycling signs could be added Picture: Courtesy of Broads Authority - Credit: Courtesy of Broads Authority

The Broads has followed in the football-steps of Norwich City by going Dutch.

What 'Dutch-style' cycling signs around the Broads could look like. Picture: Broads Authority

What 'Dutch-style' cycling signs around the Broads could look like. Picture: Broads Authority - Credit: Broads Authority

A few days after the Canaries signed goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is from Holland, the Broads Authority (BA) is looking to introduce a Dutch-inspired cycling scheme.

Members of the authority have agreed to explore a sign-posting scheme for cyclists, which takes inspiration from a system launched across the English Channel.

The project will see approximately 1,620 numbered signs put in place on existing paths and pedalways across the Broads area, guiding visitors on bicycles around the many sights, via around 470 junctions.

Cyclists will be able to access locations of the points through a website or mobile app and plot their own routes through the area.

Tour de Broads cycling event starting at Strumpshaw Hall in Norfolk and heading towards Acle, Wroxha

Tour de Broads cycling event starting at Strumpshaw Hall in Norfolk and heading towards Acle, Wroxham, Hickling and Coltishall.Cyclists passing Reedham riverside.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

You may also want to watch:

The move is a partnership between the BA, Norfolk County Council and transport charity Sustrans, with the partners seeking funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Adrian Clarke, BA senior waterways and recreation officer, told members part of the scheme's motivation was to help attract cycling tourists from the Netherlands and Belgium to the area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  4. 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

He said: 'Sustrans have discussed the idea with colleagues from the Netherlands, who felt the presence of familiar signage and infrastructure would really promote Norfolk as a visitor destination to cyclists.

'The system is incredibly popular in both Holland and Belgium, with the website with the maps on attracting millions of visitors.'

After submitting an expression of interest in the scheme to the LEP, the BA will apply for LEP funding for the scheme, which is likely to cost around £270,000. The BA itself will contribute £20,000 of this sum.

However, while members voted in favour of pursuing the scheme, there were some concerns raised over whether the new signs would prove confusing for domestic cyclists.

Sarah Mukherjee said: 'While the signs will be helpful for people visiting from the Netherlands, I can see them being confusing for UK cyclists, who won't be used to the system.'

Gail Harris also raised concerns that poor mobile data in parts of the county could prove problematic for the online elements of the project.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus