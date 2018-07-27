Hundreds of new cycling signs could plot routes around Broads in Dutch-inspired scheme
- Credit: Courtesy of Broads Authority
The Broads has followed in the football-steps of Norwich City by going Dutch.
A few days after the Canaries signed goalkeeper Tim Krul, who is from Holland, the Broads Authority (BA) is looking to introduce a Dutch-inspired cycling scheme.
Members of the authority have agreed to explore a sign-posting scheme for cyclists, which takes inspiration from a system launched across the English Channel.
The project will see approximately 1,620 numbered signs put in place on existing paths and pedalways across the Broads area, guiding visitors on bicycles around the many sights, via around 470 junctions.
Cyclists will be able to access locations of the points through a website or mobile app and plot their own routes through the area.
You may also want to watch:
The move is a partnership between the BA, Norfolk County Council and transport charity Sustrans, with the partners seeking funding from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.
Adrian Clarke, BA senior waterways and recreation officer, told members part of the scheme's motivation was to help attract cycling tourists from the Netherlands and Belgium to the area.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
He said: 'Sustrans have discussed the idea with colleagues from the Netherlands, who felt the presence of familiar signage and infrastructure would really promote Norfolk as a visitor destination to cyclists.
'The system is incredibly popular in both Holland and Belgium, with the website with the maps on attracting millions of visitors.'
After submitting an expression of interest in the scheme to the LEP, the BA will apply for LEP funding for the scheme, which is likely to cost around £270,000. The BA itself will contribute £20,000 of this sum.
However, while members voted in favour of pursuing the scheme, there were some concerns raised over whether the new signs would prove confusing for domestic cyclists.
Sarah Mukherjee said: 'While the signs will be helpful for people visiting from the Netherlands, I can see them being confusing for UK cyclists, who won't be used to the system.'
Gail Harris also raised concerns that poor mobile data in parts of the county could prove problematic for the online elements of the project.