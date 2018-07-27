News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broads Authority gives its backing to ambitious vision for the River Wensum

David Hannant

Published: 4:27 PM July 27, 2018
A family out in a rowing boat on the River Wensum eat lunch in the shade of Whitefriars Bridge out of the hot sun as temperatures go over 30C. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A masterplan to maximise the potential of one of the region's most prominent rivers has received the backing of the Broads Authority.

The River Wensum Strategy, which was unveiled by Norwich City Council in June, outlines ways of making better use of the river and includes such ambitious features a festival, floating restaurants and a new park.

The strategy also includes linking up disconnected sections of the city's riverside walk.

At a meeting of the Broads Authority, members voted to formally adopt the strategy, just as the city council had one earlier in the year.

John Ash, one of the members, said: 'In recent years, I feel the Wensum has been fairly neglected, so this is welcome.'

Mr Ash, added discussions were under way to bring wherries into Norwich as part of the strategy.

Fellow member Louis Baugh added that he felt the scheme had been a long time coming.

