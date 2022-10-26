Staff miss meetings so they are 'shielded' from councillors' bad behaviour

A report says junior staff at two Norfolk councils are being 'shielded' from bad councillor behaviour - Credit: Archant © 2005

Junior staff at two councils are being kept out of certain meetings to 'shield' them from the bad behaviour of councillors, a report has found.

Officials who work at Broadland and South Norfolk Councils are being protected by senior managers, to make sure they "avoid uncomfortable and sometimes upsetting scenes".

The practice is disclosed in a wide-ranging review of the two authorities - which share a workforce - by the Local Government Association (LGA).

The report said that bad behaviour at the councils was "impacting morale" among staff.

It added: "[Reviewers] heard of examples where junior staff were being shielded from member meetings to avoid uncomfortable and sometimes upsetting scenes, officers blaming other officers and members challenging and discrediting professional officer advice. This is unacceptable and is impacting on morale and resilience."

The LGA report - which is a 'peer review', carried out by councillors and officers from other authorities - also said roles and responsibilities at Broadland and South Norfolk needed clarifying.

It added that a culture where poor behaviour is called out and challenged would benefit the councils.

Conservative councillor Ken Kelly raised concerns about the report at a Broadland overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday.

"I'm dismayed to see that junior members were shielded from coming because of the behaviour of members. I find this really disturbing," he said.

"I don't know if the incidents were from South Norfolk or Broadland. We've got no [idea] who was perpetrating this and how and when these junior officers will become safe.

"What I need to know is who is perpetrating this, why haven't we found out about it, why isn't it in front of a standards committee?"

The report does not give any details about the supposed poor behaviour.

Trevor Holden, managing director of both councils, said his initial response to seeing the report was not dissimilar to Mr Kelly's but insisted the report was largely positive.

Mr Holden described the comments as looking "stark on paper" but the peer review team felt the authorities were doing "some really great stuff in Broadland and South Norfolk".

"They said you need to keep that in context but you have got elements of poor behaviour that were reflected to us and there's a chance for you to reflect and make things better," he said.

"We plan to start to look at values and behaviours and more robustly challenge if there are bad behaviours."

The LGA team made eight recommendations, which included better celebrating the councils' achievements and clarifying member and officer roles.