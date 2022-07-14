'Embarrassed' chairman switches off live feed when colleagues turn on him

The chairman of a council committee is under fire for cutting the live video feed broadcasting his meeting online when fellow councillors started to criticise him.

Martin Murrell was chairing Broadland council's overview and scrutiny committee when its members raised objections to his decision to change the times of its meeting without consulting them sufficiently.

Members of all political parties at the authority have criticised the move, with some saying they had struggled to arrange childcare in time to get to the latest meeting, on Tuesday afternoon.

Meetings were previously held in the mornings, but Mr Murrell had moved the last two to later in the day.

When members raised their objections at the latest meeting, he shut off the live video stream, which allowed members of the public and press to follow events online.

Councillors then discussed the issue 'behind closed doors' before Mr Murrell switched the footage back on, 15 minutes later.

Before the feed was cut, Steve Riley, Liberal Democrat vice-chairman of the committee, accused Mr Murrell of a lack of courtesy, for not consulting on the time change.

Mr Murrell initially refused to discuss the issue, saying it could be brought to the next committee.

But fellow Conservative Ken Leggett said he was "very concerned" about the way the changes had been handled.

Mr Leggett said the chairman had sent out an email suggesting members had agreed to the change at an informal meeting but said: "It was not agreed, chairman."

Mr Murrell then suspended the meeting. While the cameras were off, a vote was taken to force the meetings back to their previous time of 10am.

After the meeting, Labour's Natasha Harpley said she was pleased that "common sense had prevailed".

"It doesn't make sense why they turned off the camera. It's in the public interest to keep them on. They don't want their dirty laundry aired in public and the chair to be embarrassed."

The Green group leader Jan Davis said: "I think part of it is the embarrassment of what happened but it reflects what I feel is a trend to curtail public oversight and transparency.

"It was clear that it wasn't just opposition members but his own group that were against the change."

Mr Murrell denied he was trying to keep the discussion from the public eye, arguing it had not been an agenda item but was an "administrative housekeeping item".

He added there were reasons why the meeting time was changed but he was "not prepared to discuss them".